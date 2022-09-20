Officers told to rectify errors in crop loss survey

Deputy Commissioner reviews flood situation in Belagavi

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has asked officers to rectify possible errors in crop loss assessment report of the joint survey completed recently.

At a meeting here on Monday, he instructed officials to consider such applications on merit and resolve them immediately.

Agriculture, horticulture and revenue officials have jointly conducted a survey of the flood-affected areas. However, some farmers have complained that their land have been left out or crop loss has not been estimated properly. Officers have to consider these complaints seriously and rectify the errors, he said.

He has asked officers to remain vigilant against baseless claims.

Officials have estimated a loss of ₹400 crore in the recent floods. This includes relief to be paid as per NDRF norms. The district has witnessed excess rainfall ranging from 21% to 41% at various places in the district. As many as five persons have lost their lives and 678 houses have been damaged.