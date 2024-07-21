GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officers told to pay compensation as per NDRF norms

State govt. to decide on providing a permanent solution to flooding in the Kadra command area

Published - July 21, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officers to pay all farmers affected by flooding or heavy rain compensation as per NDRF norms. All farmers who have lost agriculture and horticulture crops should be paid compensation as per norms, he said.

He was speaking at a meeting of officials in Ankola on Sunday.

The Chief Minister asked officers to see that proper compensation is paid to families of all bread winners who lost their lives to calamities.

“If there are any pending proposals, they should be cleared immediately,” he added.

He said that the State government will take a final decision on providing a permanent solution to the problems faced by residents of low-lying areas due to the release of water from the Kadra dam.

He asked officers to take up installation of electricity poles on coastal lines and repair and replace wires wherever necessary.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Public Works Minister Satish Jarakiholi, Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman R.V. Deshpande, district in-charge Minister Mankala Vaidya, MLAs Satish Sail, Shivaram Hebbar, Bhimana Naik, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary L.K. Ateeq, district in-charge secretary Ritesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmi Priya, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Ishwara Kumar Kandu and other officials were present.

