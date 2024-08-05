ADVERTISEMENT

Officers told to launch relief, reconstruction work in Belagavi

Published - August 05, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Belagavi

Affected houses and public infrastructure to be taken up on priority

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking at a meeting in Jugul village of Belagavi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to start all relief, repair and reconstruction works in flood-affected areas as soon as rain subsides.

Interacting with senior officers during his visit to flood-affected Jugul village in Belagavi district on Monday, the Chief Minister said that they should on priority take up construction of houses of families that have lost them and also, public infrastructure facilities like roads, bridges, electricity poles, telephone lines, school buildings and others that have been damaged in rain or floods.

He went around submerged areas in Jugul village in Kagwad and some areas like Uppar Galli, Kumbar Galli, Bhojgar Galli and Old Cattle Market.

He asked officers to ensure that all affected families are given all relief they are due.

The Chief Minister inspected Lolasur Bridge which has been submerged by the Ghataprabha river that is overflowing.

Member of Legislative Assembly Balachandra Jarakiholi appealed to the Chief Minister to start the construction of a new bridge at a higher level to avoid submergence in future.

The Chief Minister visited a care centre in the municipal high school in Gokak and interacted with the inmates there.

He asked Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and others to see that all care centres have enough stock of food, medicine and other material.

He spent most part of the day in Belagavi district on Monday.

Members of the Jarkiholi family, brothers, Satish, Balachandra and Lakhan, and newly elected MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, did not leave his side even when he moved out of their areas.

Lakhan Jarkiholi, Independent MLC, told reporters that Mr. Siddaramaiah will remain the Chief Minister for 10 years. “All allegations against him are like flickering lights. They will go off after a few minutes. He is our leader and will remain so. He is strong and cannot be unseated easily,” Lakhan Jarkiholi said.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLAs Laxman Savadi, Vishwas Vaidya, Asif Sait and Raju Kage, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Revenue Secretary V. Rashmi, Inspector-General of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled and other officials were present.

