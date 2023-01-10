ADVERTISEMENT

Officers told to identify sensitive booths

January 10, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana has directed all tahsildars and police officers to identify sensitive and more sensitive polling booths in the district.

The officer held a meeting in this regard on Tuesday. Considering the previous incidents, related to polling, the polling booths should be identified as sensitive and more sensitive. The officers should take incidents of distributing gifts and cash to lure voters and those related to threatening voters into account, the officer said.

Additional DC Kavita Rajaram, Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadeesh, police officers and tahsildars attended the meeting.

