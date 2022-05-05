Officers told to focus on bridge courses for students

This will help students fill the gaps in their learning, says Kalaburagi In-charge Secretary

Taking note of disturbed classes owing to the pandemic in the last two academic years, Commissioner for Industries and Commerce and Kalaburagi In-charge Secretary Gunjan Krishna has asked officers, especially those in the Education Department, to focus on conducting bridge courses.

Speaking at a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex here on Thursday, she stressed the need for bridge courses to help students to fill the gaps in their learning and asked the officers to effectively make use of teachers for the purpose.

“The pandemic has disturbed classes for the last two academic years. Children’s education has been hit hard. We need to help them fill the gaps. Make use of the available human resources and conduct the bridge courses,” she told officers, asking them to ensure that the district finds place in the top 10 in SSLC examination next year.

Receiving information from Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ashok Bhajantri on infrastructure and hygiene issues in schools, Ms. Krishna asked him to make sure that all pending works are completed at the earliest to facilitate the smooth running of schools.

“The information pertaining to the availability of essential infrastructure such as toilets, building, drinking water, playground and their condition should be made available online. Officers overseeing hostels functioning under the Departments of Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare and Minority Welfare should frequently visit hostels and redress grievances of students. They should plan to hold special sessions on spoken English and personality development for students, apart from providing quality food and accommodation,” she said.

The Joint Director of Social Welfare Department told the meeting that the department had, as per a Government direction, admitted 1,300 more students over and above the sanctioned strength for hostels and a proposal seeking ₹86 lakh additional funds has been sent to the Government.

Responding to him, Ms. Krishna asked for a copy of the proposal and assured that she will make efforts to get funds released early.

Ms. Krishna also told Agriculture Department officers to join hands with the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, and come up with innovative initiatives for doubling farmers income.

On given information by District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed about infrastructure in government-run hospitals, Ms. Krishna told him to focus on vaccinating children in the 15-17 age group against COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dileesh Sasi, Assistant Commissioner Mona Roat and other senior officers were present.