Officers told to adhere to labour laws in force

July 05, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop, chaired by Deputy Commissioner B. Fouzia Tarannum, on the statutory facilities available for contract workers and the various labour laws in force under way in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Taking note of the anomalies in Employees State Insurance (ESI) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) services offered to employees and workers employed on contract/outsourcing basis, Deputy Commissioner B. Fouzia Tarannum has directed the officers concerned to make sure that both ESI and EPF deductions are compulsorily made from wages of employees concerned.

“You must understand the ESI and EPF rules and also make employees aware of them. There are complaints that deductions are not made in wages for these facilities. You should ensure that these facilities are extended to all eligible employees. There are several complaints that workers who are employed on contract basis are not getting wages on time. You should address such important issues on a priority basis. Any apathy or lethargy on the part of public servants in discharging their duties is not tolerated,” she told the officers concerned.

She was speaking at a workshop held at her office in Kalaburagi on Wednesday on the statutory facilities available for contract workers and the various labour laws in force.

Deputy Labour Commissioner Venkatesh Shinthihatti expressed discontent over the non-payment of wages to account assistants, computer operators, drivers and Group D workers employed on contract basis. He gave a detailed description of the rights of workers under various labour laws.

EPF officer Vittal and ESI officer Arun Kumar provided detailed information and the process regarding EPF and ESI facilities, respectively.

Officers from different government departments participated in the workshop.

