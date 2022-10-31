Officers to probe into allegations of child marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

SP Sanjiv Patil has ordered an inquiry into allegations of a child marriage at a village in Hukkeri taluk in Belagavi district.

Activists alleged that on the night of October 28, members of the Karikatti and Satyappagol families organised a marriage of a minor girl with a boy of marriageable age in Jarkiholi village in Hukkeri taluk. Based on the information received, Dr. Patil sent a team of officers to the village to find out the truth. “If the allegations are true, we will take legal action,’‘ he told The Hindu.

After the recent amendment, both the boy and girl need to be 21 years of age to be married, women and child welfare department officers said.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Naikar, coordinator of Manava Bandhutva Vedike NGO said volunteers will try to create awareness among villagers about the need to avoid child marriages. “We are already spreading the message of the need to educate women and create employment opportunities for them, before they could be married. We will sharpen our focus and include the message against child marriages in our workshops,’‘ he said. “We will organise awareness programmes and workshops against this. It is very sad that social evils like child marriages were continuing in some taluks of northern Karnataka,’‘ he said.