Officers tasked to visit water-hit villages, address problem

February 17, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

As the summer heat picks up, with reports of drinking water problems in some rural pockets of Mysuru district, the officers in Mysuru Zilla Panchayat who had been tasked to ensure potable water available to the populations, have been strictly told to visit the areas facing crisis and ensure water availability on priority.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri gave this direction at a meeting chaired by her to discuss the drinking water situation because of summer, and the steps to be taken for addressing the shortage, here on Saturday.

“There should not be any water problem this summer. Take steps accordingly,” she told the officials.

The officers have been asked to check water sources and water availability in borewells, lakes and open wells. If there was water depletion and source was not yielding sufficient water, look for alternatives and ensure the supply in the affected villages, the meeting was told.

Wherever it is possible, supply water in tankers. In tribal hadis, water had to be supplied in tankers if no other sources were available, the CEO said.