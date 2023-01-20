Officers suspect buttermilk packets distributed during Yogathon caused food indigestion

January 20, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hassan

The buttermilk packets distributed to students who took part in the Yogathon on Sunday, January 15, in Shivamogga said to be the cause of food poisoning that forced 243 students from different hostels to get treatment at Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga. It is learnt that many students took more than one packet and consumed buttermilk a day later, leaving them with abdominal pain and nausea.

Including 22 students, who were admitted to Mc Gann Hospital on Thursday evening, so far, 243 have been treated in the hospital. Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer of Shivamogga told The Hindu that all had recovered and discharged.

“Our suspicion is that many children took more than one pack of buttermilk. If they had consumed it the same day, there would not have been any problem. But, many kept packets for a day and consumed buttermilk later. It caused food indigestion. They all had abdominal pain and nausea. A few had vomiting sensation. Only seven of them complained of diarrhea,” the officer said.

All students were from government residential hostels. Hundreds of students had taken part in the Yogathon. Since Monday, January 16 evening, students started complaining of abdominal pain. They were all rushed to Mc Gann Hospital. The staff treated them. Senior officers and public representatives visited the hospitals and enquired about their health.