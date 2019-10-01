Officers rush to school after girls complain of worms in breakfast

Officers rushed to the Morarji Desai Residential School near Hanumanthadevara Kanive in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district after a few students complained that they found black worms in the breakfast that was served to them on Monday.

Following reports in a section of the media about the presence of worms in the breakfast served in the residential on Monday morning, and a few students being shifted to hospital, the officers rushed to the school for inspection.

However, District Backward Classes Welfare Officer Avin R. ruled out any student suffering from food poisoning and dismissed such talk as rumours. One girl was down with viral fever and the other had injured herself while closing a door. Both went to a hospital and returned to their hostel after treatment, he said.

But when Mr. Avin visited the school, some girl students complained to him about the bad quality of food and poor hygiene. They said that when they informed the authorities of the presence of worms in their food, they were told to leave school. They said that the authorities were not keen on attending to their complaints.

Mr. Avin told The Hindu that he not find anything in the left-overs. The same breakfast was served to the boys and they did not find anything either.

Mr. Avin has issued a show-cause notice to the principal and warden of the school and warned cooks and cleaning staff to ensure cleanliness.