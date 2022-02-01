Officers responsible for irregularities will not be protected, says DC

Clearances issued to residential properties in Sringeri taluk under the scanner

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh has said all those involved in alleged irregularities in clearing applications seeking regularisation of residential properties in Sringeri taluk will face action. There was no question of protecting anyone, irrespective of the position they held.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, Mr. Ramesh said the district administration had taken note of the allegations of irregularities in the taluk office. ACB police had conducted the probe and arrested the tahsildar. A committee had been constituted with Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj as the head. “Prima facie it looks there were irregularities in handling the applications submitted under Sec 94(C) of the Land Revenue Act. The set procedure is not followed and records are not maintained. Three staff members have been suspended. Criminal cases will be booked against them”, he said.

The officers would verify all the clearances issued by the taluk office and genuine beneficiaries need not worry about the verification. “We have got details of the clearances issued and the number of applications filed before panchayats seeking khata. Those applications which not followed due process of law will be cancelled”, he said.

Following allegations of corruption and irregularities at taluk office in Sringeri, ACB police had arrested tahsildar Ambuja R. and village accountant Siddappa on January 6. Later, three officials attached to the taluk office were suspended. Tahsildar’s driver Vijeth, who was working on a contract basis, allegedly committed suicide leaving a death note about the irregularities at the office on Saturday.