Officers reluctant to take up posts in Elephant Task Force

December 07, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Hassan

A majority of officers deputed to the district Elephant Task Forces have not shown interest in reporting for duty. Except for one Deputy Conservator of Forests in Chikkamagaluru, none reported to duty so far.

Besides the DCFs, who head the district task forces, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Range Forests Officers and those posted to the subordinate posts have moved the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and obtained stay orders for their transfer. In Hassan, DCF of Hassan division K.N. Basavaraj has been given additional charge of the task force.

The State government took a decision to appoint district Elephant Task Forces in four districts following incidents of man-elephant conflict. A person died in an elephant attack in Sakleshpur taluk on November 1, prompting the local people to stage a protest keeping the body till late in the night on the day. Later, a woman died in a similar incident in Mudigere taluk on November 20. The government issued the order on Elephant Task Forces the next day – November 21. Each task force is headed by a DCF. The force includes an ACF, an RFO, four DRFOs, eight forest guards and 32 outsourced employees.

However, of the four DCFs deputed to head the forces, three are said to have succeeded to get the orders of transfer stayed. Similarly, ACFs, RFOs, and other rank officers have moved the KAT and got their transfer to the task force stayed. As per the transfer rules, the officers of A group cannot be transferred before completing a tenure of two years in a position. They got their transfer orders stayed on this ground. Similarly, other officers moved KAT on the grounds that their postings were done arbitrarily, violating the transfer policy of the department. As per the policy, they should be transferred through a counseling process.

A few officers in the department, who wished not to be named, said that the officers, who had been specially trained in handling wildlife issues and those who went to Kenya and South Africa to study the man-elephant conflicts in those countries, had not been deputed to the task forces. “Instead of specially trained officers, why only those who are on the verge of retirement are posted to the task force? Moreover, IFS officers are not posted to the task forces. There are young IFS officers who are energetic and just out of training. They should have been posted to the task force so that they would understand the issue well and their experience would benefit the department in the coming years,” the officers argued

Rajiv Ranjan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), told The Hindu that some of the officers had moved court and got their posting stayed. “I don’t know why there is hesitation among the officers to take the posting. Whoever has reported to duty will do the job. Additional charge of the task force has been given to other officers”, he said.

Mr. Ranjan maintained that the officers were sent to Kenya and South Africa earlier for a different purpose, not related to the elephant issue. “And in each district, the team is headed by Chief Conservator of Forests – all IFS officers. There is no truth in the argument that IFS cadre officers are not posted to the task forces’, he said.