Officers lead Rajyotsava celebrations in Shivamogga, Hassan

Updated - November 01, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga ZP CEO N. Hemanth hoisted the national flag to mark Rajyotsava in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat CEO N. Hemanth hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Rajyotsava in Shivamogga on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade is on leave.

Addressing the gathering at DAR Grounds, the officer recalled the history of reorganisation of states that led to the creation of Mysuru State in 1956 and the change of its name into Karnataka. He highlighted the contributions of Jnanapaitha awardees, including Kuvempu to the Kannada literary world. The officer stressed on the importance of learning Kannada and protecting the natural resources of Karnataka.

Referring to recent rains in the State, the officer said almost all waterbodies in the district were full and farmers were expecting good yields this year. He also congratulated achievers from Shivamogga chosen for the prestigious Rajyotsava and Suvarna Karnataka awards.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, D.S. Arun, and senior officers of the district were present.

Minister for Energy K.J. George, who is also Minister in charge of Chikkamagaluru, hoisting the national flag in Chikkamagaluru. He and other elected representatives, officers offered flowers to a replica of a Halmidi inscription on the occasion. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama hoisted the national flag in Hassan to mark Rajyotsava celebrations on Friday. The DC, Hassan MP Shreyas M. Patel and others offered flowers to a portrait of Bhuvaneshwari. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In Hassan, Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama hoisted the national flag. A replica of Halmidi inscription, the first Kannada inscription found in Halmidi village in Belur taluk, was unveiled at Hasanamba Kalakshetra premises in the city.

Lok Sabha member Shreyas Patel, Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash and officers attended the programme.

