Officers hold grievance meetings in Belagavi

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officers held public grievance meetings in Bailhongal and Saundatti towns in Belagavi district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patel instructed district and taluk level officers who were accompanying him to settle all issues within a reasonable time and submit a report to their senior officers. “We should understand the meaning of decentralisation and ensure that each task gets done at the level of governance it is supposed to be completed,’’ he said at a meeting in Bailhongal.

SP Sanjiv Patil, ZP CEO H.V. Darshan and other officers were present. They also visited rain hit areas in Belagavi, Hukkeri and Yamakanamaradi constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patil asked officers to complete the house damage and joint crop loss survey immediately and submit a report to his office.

The officers visited a horticulture farm in Hattaragi village and observed that capsicum and tomato crops had suffered losses. However, the farmers have been compensated, officers informed them.

DC and other officers also visited Hosapete, Benniwad and Madihalli villages and observed some houses that were damaged. The DC asked officers to ensure that not a single affected family was left out of the survey. Gram Panchayat PDOs, village accountants and engineers should ensure that compensation reaches the deserving, he said. He also asked officers to be pro active about spreading awareness about various welfare and development schemes of government departments.