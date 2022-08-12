Officers, engineers sentenced to two-year jail term for graft

Special Correspondent Belagavi
August 12, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A local court has sentenced five officers to two years imprisonment after finding them guilty of malpractices and abuse of power.

The Fourth Additional Special District and Sessions Court sentenced engineers B. Padmanabh, Anand Mirji, Shuba T., Prakash Hosmani, and M.B. Kavadi to two years imprisonment. Judge Mohan Prabhu also slapped a fine of ₹70,000 on each of them.

A detailed investigation and inquiry found the guilty of malpractice in the land acquisition proceedings related to the rehabilitation of flood-affected people at Kardal village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanumappa Madar, a farmer, had complained to the Lokayukta that these officials had taken bribes to grant additional compensation to some persons.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendents of Police H.G. Patil and G.R. Patil had conducted the investigation and filed charge sheets. Public prosecutor Praveen Agasagi had argued for the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Belgaum
corruption & bribery

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app