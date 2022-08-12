Officers, engineers sentenced to two-year jail term for graft

ADVERTISEMENT

A local court has sentenced five officers to two years imprisonment after finding them guilty of malpractices and abuse of power.

The Fourth Additional Special District and Sessions Court sentenced engineers B. Padmanabh, Anand Mirji, Shuba T., Prakash Hosmani, and M.B. Kavadi to two years imprisonment. Judge Mohan Prabhu also slapped a fine of ₹70,000 on each of them.

A detailed investigation and inquiry found the guilty of malpractice in the land acquisition proceedings related to the rehabilitation of flood-affected people at Kardal village.

Hanumappa Madar, a farmer, had complained to the Lokayukta that these officials had taken bribes to grant additional compensation to some persons.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendents of Police H.G. Patil and G.R. Patil had conducted the investigation and filed charge sheets. Public prosecutor Praveen Agasagi had argued for the State.