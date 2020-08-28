Officers end dispute overstatue in Peeranwadi

Belagavi

28 August 2020 23:41 IST

Additional Director-General of Police Amar Kumar Pande and Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath held a series of meetings to find a solution to the dispute over the installation of a Sangolli Rayanna statue in Peeranwadi village on Friday.

They convinced the two groups to come to an arrangement that the Rayanna statue would be placed at the Y Junction in the village, while the circle would be named after Shivaji.

Once the agreement was hammered out, the officers went to Peeranwadi to pay their respects to the two statues.

Mr. Hiremath and Mr. Pande garlanded the statues of Rayanna and Shivaji at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi are to visit the village on Saturday.