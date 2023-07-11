ADVERTISEMENT

Officers directed to redress issues concerning entrepreneurs on priority basis

July 11, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum reviewing the progress of industry-related tasks at her office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Taking note of the problems being faced by entrepreneurs and industrialists in Kalaburagi district, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum has directed officials to collectively create an industry-friendly atmosphere by prioritising redressal of the problems.

“To put the district on the path of rapid industrialisation, you need to first address the problems being faced by industrialists. You should give priority to address their issues as and when you come to know about them,” she said.

She was reviewing the progress of work taken up by the Industry Department, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) at her office here on Tuesday.

“You need to work collectively to create an industry-friendly environment in the district. You need to sensitise entrepreneurs and industrialists on the State’s industrial policy and schemes available for start-ups and budding entrepreneurs having innovative business ideas,” she said, while asking District Industries Centre Joint Director B. Sathish Kumar to make a list of pending proposals to be settled at the government level.

She also directed KIADB Special Land Acquisition Officer Parvati to write a letter to the government requesting it to release funds required for acquiring 605 acres of land for the development of the third phase of Kapanur Industrial Area.

IAS Probationary Officer Gajanan Bale, KSSIDC Assistant General Manager Dinesh R. Jawale, Regional Environment Officer Manjappa and other officers were present.

