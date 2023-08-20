HamberMenu
Officers directed to hand over 1,000 acres in a month to Mega Textile Park in Kalaburagi

Minister Shivanand Patil said the establishment of the Textile Park was expected to attract investments of ₹10,000 crore

August 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Shivanand Patil, Minister for Textiles and Sugarcane Development, at a meeting of senior officers at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Shivanand Patil, Minister for Textiles and Sugarcane Development, at a meeting of senior officers at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Shivanand Patil, Minister for Textiles and Sugarcane Development, directed Kalaburagi district administration officials to hand over 1,000 acres in the first phase for the development of Mega Textile Park near Ferozabad off Kalaburagi-Jewargi Road under the Union government’s PM MITRA Parks and mention the name of Textile Department in the RTC.

At a brief meeting of senior officers at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Sunday, the Minister stressed the need for speeding up the demarcation of government lands for the establishment of the Textile Park that was expected to attract investments of ₹10,000 crore.

“It is a mega project that is expected to attract around ₹10,000 crore in investments. We need to first provide required lands, complete the process of handing over the lands to the department, and erect a fence or compound wall for preventing its encroachment,” he said.   

H.M. Kumar, Commissioner for Textile Development & Director of Handlooms & Textiles, presented a detailed report on the proposed Mega Textile Park.

Sugar woes

Pointing to the complaints from the farmers, the Minister said that some of the sugar factories that had purchased cane from farmers at FRP [Fair and Remunerative Price] had not paid the farmers and directed Deputy Commissioner to take measures to ensure that all farmers would get their dues.

“Owing to the deficit monsoon and scarcity of water, the yield of the cane is expected to get diminished. The officers should ensure that the factories would start harvesting and crushing cane only after November first by obtaining prior permission from the government,” he said.

Water needs

The officials briefed him about the rains, agricultural activities, water storage in the reservoirs, the condition of the drinking water supply and other important issues.

“Because of the deficit rainfall and the poor storage of water in the reservoirs, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts may face a drinking water crisis in the days to come. The officers need to be in touch with their counterparts in Maharashtra and get the water released from their reservoirs if required,” Mr. Patil said.

In her response, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum said that she had already talked to the officers in Maharashtra and brought the issue to the notice of district In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Bhanwar Singh Meena, Assistant Commissioner Mamatha Kumari, District Industries Centre Joint Director M. Sathish Kumar, Deputy Director of Land Records Praveen, Tahashildar Nagamma Kattimani and other senior officers attended the meeting.

