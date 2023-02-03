HamberMenu
Officers asked to take legal action against culprits in atrocities cases

February 03, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Atrocities against people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be considered seriously and legal action should be taken against culprits, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal told officials concerned, while addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Friday.

Ms. Snehal said that officials to whom responsibility has been given to ensure education, employment and empowerment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should take each atrocities case seriously and work to reach justice to the victims.

“Programmes should be organised often to create awareness among people on legal consequences of harassment or subjecting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to atrocities,” she said.

“It is the responsibility of the district administration, the police and the Social Welfare Department and also non-government organisations to hold such awareness programmes and take preventive measures,” the Deputy Commissioner said and added that the benefits meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should reach them without any delay whatsoever. Also, officials should ensure the release of compensation to victims under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Member of Atrocities Committee Naganna Badiger complained against banks saying that they [banks] are reluctant to release loans to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He also said that roads should be laid for Dalits to reach their agriculture fields in Killanakera village in Yadgir taluk.

Responding to him, the Deputy Commissioner directed Lead Bank officials to help Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to availed themselves of loans. She also fixed a deadline to lay a road to the fields of Dalits.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that he will ensure that action is taken against culprits in cases filed under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Chief Planning Officer Gurunath Gowdappanor, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Channabasava, Lead Bank Manager K. Narayana Naidu and Prabhu Dhore, Ramadevi Killanakera and others were present.

