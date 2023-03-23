Officers already go into poll mode, seizing cash and material in Belagavi district

March 23, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The district administration officers on election duty have begun the process of ensuring that the coming Assembly elections are conducted transparently.

As many as 50 check-posts have been set up to keep an eye on movement of goods and seize material that can be used as consideration to influence voters. These are 21 inter-State check-posts and 29 intra-district check-post points.

The officials have seized cash, goods and liquor worth over ₹2 crore, till now. Raids and seizure process are continuing.

Officers have also cracked down on mass lunches and dinners organised to woo voters. A case has been filed against two people in Belagavi Rural constituency after a SCs/STs voters conference in which meat dishes were served. Cases have been filed under the Indian Penal Code provisions.

This is being done on the instructions of the Election Commission of India that has asked officers not to wait for the enforcement of the model code of conduct. Flying squad teams and static surveillance teams include officers from Revenue, Police, Excise and Forest departments. These teams are monitored by the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers.

Apart from cash and vehicles used to transport goods, the seized material include saris, tobacco, aluminium utensils, plastic bowls and plates and mixer grinders.

At a recent meeting of officers, District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has asked officers to utilise existing laws, rules and regulations to ensure fair conduct of polls.

Mr. Patil has asked officers of all urban and rural local bodies to remove unauthorised banners, posters, buntings and other material that have been put up without due permits. He also asked them to collect post-facto fees from those putting up such publicity material as per the advertisement rates of the city corporation and other local bodies. This rule applies to publicity material in public places and private places, if there is violation of election-related rules.

He said that a single window system has been set up to receive applications from parties, agents and candidates and accord various permits for rallies, functions, use of vehicles and campaign-related issues.

The Deputy Commissioner has asked officers to publicise the standard operating procedure for transportation of cash from one place to another within and outside the district. All such cases shall be referred to the three-member committee headed by the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Bhoyer. The seized cash is deposited with the district or taluk treasury offices.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, Additional Deputy Commissioner K.T. Shantala and other senior officers are part of the different teams supervising the process.