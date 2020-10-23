Officer told to disburse relief amount to people in 15 days

KALABURAGI

Commending the Kalaburagi district administration for the timely response in taking up rescue and relief work in the flood-hit areas, Deputy Chief Minister and district in-charge Govind Karjol has directed the Deputy Commissioner to disburse ₹ 10,000 relief amount to every affected family and complete crop and house damage survey within 15 days.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday, Mr. Karjol has also asked the administration to conduct the survey objectively and distribute compensation amount honestly. He asked the officer to ensure that no eligible beneficiary was left out and deprived of compensation.

“The issue we need to focus on now is to conduct the survey and distribute compensation to the flood victims at the earliest. The poor may survive on their wages. But, they cannot get houses built on their own. The houses that were undermined in the floods may collapse in about 15 days. Enough care should be taken in conducting the survey,” he said.

“Though conducting crop loss survey may be difficult at this stage, the administration needs to monitor the situation for the next 15 days and start the survey. I am going to randomly check the work. All the officials in the district shall get actively involved in the task. All officers should involve themselves in the survey work in such a way that people should feel assured of them getting fair compensation,” Mr. Karjol said.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner to strictly follow the directions given by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during his recent visit to flood-hit areas and submit a report on it at the earliest.