Officer to urge govt.to seek water on‘give-and-take’ basis

To address the water crisis and meet water requirements in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts that are facing drought for the last few years, Regional Commissioner, Kalaburagi Division, Subodh Yadav has decided to write to the government requesting it to take steps to ensure that Maharashtra releases 2 tmcft water into the Bhima river course.

At a meeting presided over by Mr. Yadav here on Friday, it was decided to send a proposal to the government to enter into an agreement with neighbouring Maharashtra for the release of water on “give-and-take” basis. The meeting, attended by officers of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam, took stock of the water storage level in the reservoirs and the drought condition in the region.

The proposal envisages release of 2 tmcft water from Maharashtra into the Bhima during summer and return of the same amount of water by Karnataka to Maharashtra from the Alamatti reservoir.

“Such an arrangement with Maharashtra could provide a lasting solution to the drinking water crisis in the drought-prone Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts,” Mr. Yadav said after the meeting.

Mr. Yadav stressed the need for changing water allocation as per the current usage conditions in the command areas of the reservoir.

“Detailed project reports for the use of reservoir water were prepared long ago, during the construction of reservoirs, considering the proposed land for irrigation and the designated crop pattern. Now, consecutive droughts and the change in cropping pattern have considerably increased the demand for water. We need to take these changes into account and accordingly, change our future allocation and plans,” he said.

Chief Engineer of Kalaburagi Division of Karnataka Niravari Nigam Jagannath Halinge told the meeting that water was being provided for irrigation of 1,16,423 hectares of land that fell under Karanga, Mullamari Upper Canal and Julaka projects in the Godavari basin and Amarja, Bhima LIS, Bennethora, Gandorinala, Chandrampalli, Mullamari Lower Canal, Hattikuni and Saudagar projects in the Krishna basin.