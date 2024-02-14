GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officer takes stock of water storage at Sonna Barrage in Afzalpur

This is part of the Deputy Commissioner’s preparations for tackling the likely water scarcity in the summer

February 14, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, accompanied by officials and others, at Sonna Barrage in Afzalpur taluk on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anticipating a drinking water crisis in the summer, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum visited Sonna Barrage in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district to take stock of water storage and interacted with the Irrigation Department officials.

Since the district received deficit monsoon in the last year, there has been minimum inflow at reservoirs and tanks across the district. Many villages are already facing drinking water crisis.

As part of her preparation for tackling the situation in the summer, Ms. Taranum visited the barrage and collected information from the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Department of Water Resources Santosh Sajjan on the ground situation.

Probationary IAS officer Gajanan Bale, Tahshildar Sanjeev Kumar Dasar, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Veeranna Kaulagi, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Junior Engineer Baburao Jyothi and other officers were present.

Ms. Taranum then visited an anganwadi centre at Bankalaga village and collected information on nutritious food being provided to children and pregnant women. She also visited Karajagi Nada Kacheri and reviewed the Revenue Department services being offered in the office.

Earlier in the day, the officer visited a land on Survey No 290/26 in Afzalpur in view of land conversion application.

She then visited Ballurgi Gram Panchayat office and GramOne centre. She later interacted with children at lower primary school in Harijanwada in the village. She played chess in Chowdapur Digital Library and carom in Udachan Digital Library.

