Officer suspended for forging signatures of IAS, IPS and IFS officers

January 28, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The accused forged the signatures of officers to extending licenses issued for commercial establishments at Shivajinagar bus stands and TTMCs in BTM Layout and Vijayanagar, and for other purposes

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivaji Nagar Bus stand in Bengaluru. file photo | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH

The Board secretary of the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has been suspended for allegedly forging the signatures of IAS, IPS and IFS officers while working in the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The suspended official has been identified as Shriram Mulkavana, who was working as the chief traffic manager (commercial) in the BMTC. The management of the BMTC has filed two cases against the Mulkavana and others working in the commercial division of the Corporation for forging signature of two former managing directors and IAS officers (C. Shikha and Anbu Kumar) and current MD of the BMTC G. Sathyavathi to indulge in fraudulent practices.

The forged signatures were used for extending the licenses issued for commercial establishments at Shivajinagar bus stands and TTMCs in BTM Layout and Vijayanagar, and for other purposes. The accused and his subordinates are suspected to have forged signatures of two other officers — G. Radhika, an IPS officer working as the Director (Vigilance and security), and IFS officer Surya Sen V, who was working as the Director (IT) of the Corporation.

BMTC MD Sathyavathi said, “The suspended official used forged signatures of heads of the Corporation, including my predecessors. He had taken signatures from other files and used colour photocopies to indulge in corrupt practices. Without bringing to the knowledge of the management, renewal of licenses of commercial establishments or allocation of more space was done by the accused. We are investigating the financial implications of these frauds on the Corporation.”

Ms. Sathyavathi said that based her on recommendation, the MD of the KSRTC, who is the cadre controlling authority, had suspended the accused. 

