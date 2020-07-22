Officer pays surprise visitto fertilizer shops

Joint Director of Agriculture R. Devika paid a surprise visit to fertilizer outlets in Kakkera, Rajan Kollur and Kodekal villges in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district on Wednesday and checked stock and records of purchase and sales.
She issued a warning stating that if shop owners were found selling fertilizer, chemicals and pesticides at prices higher than those fixed, cases will be booked and action taken against them.
So far, 2,32,900 hectares of land against a target of 3.89 lakh hectares has been covered in this kharif season and farmers are using fertilizer for crops such as green gram, cotton and tur dal, which are at different stages of yield, she said.
Dr. Devika said that there are complaints that shop owners are creating artificial shortage of fertilizer only with a view to sell it at higher prices. “The department will take such complaints seriously and initiate action against shop owners — first by issuing a notice and then, suspending their licence,” she said.
The officer has announced a phone number: 8277933400, for farmers and the general public to submit complaints against those selling fertilizer at higher prices.
