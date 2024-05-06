ADVERTISEMENT

Officer on poll duty dies of heart attack in Bidar district

May 06, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Agriculture Officer assigned to election duty in Bidar parliamentary constituency died of a heart attack at a polling station at Kodambal village of Chitguppa taluk in Bidar district on Monday.

The deceased, Anand Telang, a resident of Chitguppa town, was assigned to the Static Surveillance team.

He was an Assistant Agriculture Officer at the Raitha Samparka Kendra in Nirna village of Humnabad taluk.

He was deployed at a check-post with the Static Surveillance team from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At noon on Monday, he suddenly developed chest pain and died before reaching the hospital.

