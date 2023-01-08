Officer felicitated in Arkalgud

January 08, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Hassan

Arakalgud tahsildar K.R. Srinivas was felicitated by people of the taluk, appreciating his service in one year in his post. He was posted to Arakalgud in December 2022. He was relieved from the post on Friday.

Under the banner of Bahujan Samaj Party, people felicitated him on Saturday. Harish Athni, district president of BSP, said Srinivas had delivered services to people of the taluk with honesty and commitment.

Within a short period, he issued 4,200 pouthi kathas – transfer of rights over properties to family members of those passed away. This helped hundreds of farmers get RTC in their names and avail themselves various benefits. He conducted Kandaya Adalat every Monday to resolve issues concerned to his department. During his tenure, he disposed of 963 that came before him in his court. He ensured 160 villages get land earmarked for burial ground.

The tahsildar held bagair-hukum land sanction committee meetings and ensured more than 400 cultivators get land granted. He also visited government schools, where he interacted with students and teachers on improving quality of education, he said.