Officer fails to report for duty, suspended

Assistant Engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department Narendra Kumar, who had been appointed as Sectoral Magistrate for Pattana Hobli, Kalaburagi taluk, has been suspended from service for not reporting for duty and his failure to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in his area.

Using his powers conferred under Rule 10 (1) (d) of Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Kalaburagi B. Sharat, on Tuesday, placed the delinquent officer under suspension with immediate effect pending a departmental inquiry.

The Deputy Commissioner’s order came after Kalaburagi Tahsildar, in his report submitted on the same day, complained that Mr. Kumar had not reported for duty ever since he was appointed as Sectoral Magistrate on April 9, 2020. Junior Engineer Mallikarjun Malipatil discharged duties as Sectoral Magistrate in the absence of the former.

Based on the report, Mr. Sharat concluded in his proceedings that Mr. Kumar showed delinquency by violating the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules and took the action against him.