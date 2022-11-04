Officer expresses displeasure over poor sanitation in Kalyana Karnataka region

The region lags in construction of community toilets

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
November 04, 2022 19:56 IST

Expressing his displeasure over the poor sanitation in parts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Additional Chief Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department L.K. Ateeq directed the chief executive officers of all the seven districts to organise awareness campaigns in rural areas to construct lavatories and improve the sanitation situation.

He was chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the works taken up under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in the districts of the region here on Friday.

Citing glaring gaps in the implementation of SBM programme, Mr. Ateeq said as per the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), 68.5% of households had access to improved toilet facilities, which was very poor in Kalyana Karnataka region with Kalaburagi having 36.5%, Yadgir 37.4%, Raichur 53%, Bidar 56.5%, Ballari and Vijayanagar 64.1%, and Koppal with 46.90%.

Mr. Ateeq directed the chief executive officiers, SBM Nodal officiers, taluk panchayat executive officers, and planning officers to organise door-to-door campaigns to motivate rural families to construct individual toilets at their houses by educating the importance of personal health and hygiene. At the same time, he asked the officials to take up Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities to create awareness among the people about using individual toilets. The officer said that the incentive for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) to construct toilets had been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹8,000, per household.

Officials said that of the 5.95% sanctioned for constructing community toilets, ₹4.49 crore was spent to build 280 community toilets in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Mr. Ateeq directed the officials for effective utilisation of funds allocated under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, and the 15th Finance Commission grants to construct community toilets at government schools, public places, villages, hoblis, on the either side of State, and national highways to reach the target.

RDPR Commissioner Priyanka Francis, and zilla panchayat chief executive officers of all the seven districts were present.

Gulbarga
civic infrastructure
Swachh Bharat Mission

