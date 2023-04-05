ADVERTISEMENT

Officer caught red-handed while accepting bribe

April 05, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta Police caught an officer red-handed while he was receiving ₹5,000 bribe in Koppal on Wednesday. The officer, Venkatesh Somappa Pujar, is a Second Division Assistant serving in the office of the Deputy Director of Social Welfare there.

As per information provided by the office of the Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) in Raichur, the officer demanded ₹5,000 bribe for releasing ₹5 lakh incentive to a beneficiary.

The beneficiary lodged a complaint with the local Lokayukta Police and the latter caught the officer red-handed.

The officer was arrested as soon as he received the bribe money from the beneficiary near a pan shop outside Nisarga Daba off Hosapete Road at 1.55 p.m. on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta-Koppal) Salim Pasha.

CONNECT WITH US