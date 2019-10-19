Offer to release water to Maharashtra draws flak

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday took objection to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s reported offer to release water to Maharashtra at an election rally in the neighbouring State.

“How far is it appropriate to sacrifice the interests of the State for politics,” Mr. Kumaraswamy asked reporters. He recalled that Maharashtra had not released water to farmers in Karnataka despite several requests during the drought last year. He said requests were made not only by him as CM and the State Chief Secretary, but also by the then Irrigation Minister, to no avail.

He criticised Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for defending the CM’s statement.

Earlier, Mr Bommai, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, said Mr. Yeddiyurappa’s assurance was in the context of sharing Krishna waters. “Maharashtra has been releasing water to parts of Karnataka while we are also releasing water to parts of that State. It is in the spirit of give and take,” Mr. Bommai said adding that the CM’s statement was in response to a query from the people of that region in Maharashtra.

However, Mr. Bommai sought to make it clear that nothing had been finalised with regard to release of water to Maharashtra.