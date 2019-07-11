Of Vidhana Soudha and its history of unruly scenes

As the Vidhana Soudha saw unruly scenes on Wednesday, marked by rising political tempers when a few rebel MLAs came to the Speaker’s chamber to resign, political leaders recall that it was the second such incident after 2010.

Back then, it had been witnessed inside the Legislative Assembly when the then Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa was seeking a trust vote.

The 2010 incident is still in the memory of those who witnessed it either directly or through TV telecast. The enduring image was that of the then Independent MLA Gulihatti Shekar tearing up his shirt and standing on the chair to express anger over him being disqualified.

The trouble started when Speaker K.G. Bopaiah disqualified 16 MLAs, including 11 from the BJP, ahead of the vote of confidence. In fact, a few Opposition MLAs had even stormed into the Speaker’s podium and taken him to task for his decision to disqualify the MLAs.

In a breach of rules, the police had entered the Assembly to take the situation under control. There was heated exchange of words between the then Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Shankar Bidari and the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

In 1994

Similarly, senior politicians recalled that ugly scenes had been witnessed in the Vidhana Soudha even in 1994 before H.D. Deve Gowda was chosen as Chief Minister.

Before this episode, another unruly incident at the Vidhana Soudha was during the tenure of Veerappa Moily as Chief Minister.

A few angry legislators had then tried to indulge in violence, recall political leaders.