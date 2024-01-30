Of nearly 1,600 doctors who succumbed to COVID in India, 92 were from Karnataka

January 30, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as 92 doctors died of COVID-19 during the first and second waves of the pandemic in Karnataka, according to data collated by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Of these, 68 succumbed to the infection during the first wave.

The IMA, that observed Tuesday as COVID Martyrs’ Day, published State-wise data on the number of doctors who died of the infection. According to the data, a total of 1,596 doctors died of COVID-19 in the country - 757 during the first wave and 839 in the second wave.

IMA State president Srinivasa S. said of the 92 doctors who died in Karnataka, eight are from Bengaluru. In commemoration of the contribution of the deceased doctors during the pandemic, IMA honoured their families on Tuesday. Similar programmes were held by IMA branches in all districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insurance relief

Pointing out that the families of a total of 120 health personnel had so far received the ₹50 lakh insurance relief earmarked by the government for healthcare workers, IMA State secretary B.P. Karunakara alleged that only 30 of the 120 are families of deceased doctors. This despite several pleas by the IMA, he alleged.

Asserting that most of the doctors who died were running single doctor clinics, the State president said it is unfortunate that the government did not consider them eligible for the insurance compensation. “In the second wave, some of them died as they could not get beds and timely treatment. They are COVID warriors, who were exposed to the infection, while treating patients,” he said.

“We were forced to open our health facilities, including clinics, following an assurance by the government that we will be provided insurance. However, it is unfortunate that only a handful of those who succumbed to the infection have got the compensation,” he added.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said overall, of the 245 claims received under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19’ in Karnataka, 168 had been approved. “Of these, around 34 are doctors,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.