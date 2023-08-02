Of luck in the game of politics

August 02, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing the importance of luck in one’s political life, Congress leader Basavaraj Rayaraddi has said that one builds a party and someone else enjoys power, while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Narendra Modi has become Prime Minister. But it was L.K. Advani who built the BJP. Sometimes it happens, as someone gets lucky. Our Siddaramaiah came to the Congress and has become the Chief Minister for the second time. What would the old Congressmen think of it? I mean to say that it is time [luck] that matters. We can’t do anything,” he said, at a public meeting after flagging off the Gruha Jyothi scheme at Talakal village in Kuknoor taluk of Koppal district on Wednesday.

Recalling his political heyday when he worked with veterans like the former Chief Ministers H.D. Deve Gowda and late S.R. Bommai, the Yelburga MLA said that those who were my followers are now trying to get ahead of me.

“I was an MLA and MP and worked with Basavaraj Bommai’s father late S.R. Bommai. I was a Minister in Deve Gowda’s Cabinet. H.D. Kumaraswamy was afraid of standing in front of me. What can we do? It was his destiny. Many a time, we can’t go forward. It doesn’t mean that they are great and we are not. But one should develop a service-oriented mindset. Power comes and goes. But, one must continue to serve people,” he said.