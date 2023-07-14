Of Chandrayaan’s connection to Belagavi

July 14, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Belagavi

It seems that Chandrayaan’s connection to the State goes beyond the ISRO’s facilities in Bengaluru.

An aerospace industry in the border district of Belagavi has produced some parts of the lunar module, while a young scientist from Khanapur in Belagavi district have been working on the project in Sriharikota for a few years now.

Belagavi-based Servo Controller Aerospace has made some vital parts of the module. The company was founded by Deepak Dhadooti, a scientist.

Mr. Dhadooti, who was working for aerospace companies in the U.S., returned to India after being inspired by a speech by former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

After working for some companies, he then decided to set up his own unit in Belagavi. He said that he was very happy to see the successful launch. “It reflects the aspirations of the whole country,” he said.

Servo Controller Aerospace has supplied some parts to ISRO’s first two phases of Chandrayaan and the Mangalyan initiatives too.

And, Prakash Padnekar, a young scientist from Anagadi village near Khanapur, has been working with the ISRO launch facility in Sriharikota.