Of 13 students from Hassan in Ukraine, seven have returned to India: DC

A file photo of students from Karnataka who are stuck in Kharkiv in war-torn Ukraine. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

March 02, 2022 13:23 IST

Of the remaining six, three students were in Kharkiv and two in Sumy. Another student is yet to be contacted

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has said among 13 students, natives of Hassan, studying in Ukraine, seven have returned to India.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hassan on March 2, the official said, as per the information gathered so far, 13 people from Hassan district had gone to Ukraine. “Among them, seven have returned to India. Of these seven, five have reached their homes in Hassan district while two are in Delhi. They would reach Hassan soon. However, six students are stuck in Ukraine,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The DC said three students were in Kharkiv and two in Sumy. Another student is yet to be contacted. “I spoke to Saraswathi, a student in Kharkiv. She is in a safe place. We have been in touch with the State Disaster Management Cell. The parents of the students have met me. I have informed them about the efforts being made by the government to bring all students back home,” he said.

The official said the students, with whom he spoke over the phone, conveyed that they were getting food, but were worried about the bombing.