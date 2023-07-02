ODL programmes will help in development of human capital, says Judge at Karnataka High Court

July 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

With distance education gaining prominence, India is expected to become the hub of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) in the coming days, said Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice Ashok S. Kinagi.

Delivering the 18th Annual Convocation address of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here on Sunday, July 2, Mr. Kinagi said ODL is considered as an important instrument for human capital development. ODL programmes, he said provide students with vocational and technical skills that will enable them to become successful entrepreneurs and become self-reliant.

He pointed out that distance education has a defining impact on the current educational system from a variety of perspectives including better accessibility, technology-enhanced learning, flexible admission procedures, cost effective education, which was useful for independent studies.

Though distance education has a few drawbacks, its practical worth can never be denied, he said.

However, he said the ODL system will have to be transformed to a learner-centric approach coupled with technology-enabled online education system. With greater emphasis on an increased learner base, ODL institutions will progress towards extending ICT-based support to students, he said.

Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of Universities, presided over the annual Convocation.

Honorary degree

On the occasion, Honoris Causa degree or honorary degrees were bestowed upon founder Chairman of Dhanvantri Educational Trust N. Ramachandraiah, who is also the Chairperson of Sri Lakshmi Group of Institutions, and president of Children’s Education Society S.N. Venkata Narasimha Raju, who is also the Chairperson of Oxford Educational Institutions.

The KSOU, which had also announced a Honoris Causa degree to President Droupadi Murmu, will confer the same to her at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, where she is due to visit shortly.

Earlier, KSOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse welcomed the gathering and said the university had been accredited by NAAC with A+ grade and a CGPA of 3.31. “It is our mission to achieve National and International accreditation and higher ranking in future,” he said.

