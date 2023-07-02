HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ODL programmes will help in development of human capital, says Judge at Karnataka High Court

The system will have to be transformed to a learner-centric approach coupled with technology-enabled online education system, says Justice Ashok S. Kinag

July 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Honorary degrees were conferred on founder Chairman of Dhanvantri Educational Trust N. Ramachandraiah (left) and president of Children’s Education Society S.N. Venkata Narasimha Raju (right) at KSOUs 18th annual convocation held in Mysuru on Sunday, July 2. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Vice Chancellor of KSOU Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse were also present.

Honorary degrees were conferred on founder Chairman of Dhanvantri Educational Trust N. Ramachandraiah (left) and president of Children’s Education Society S.N. Venkata Narasimha Raju (right) at KSOUs 18th annual convocation held in Mysuru on Sunday, July 2. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Vice Chancellor of KSOU Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse were also present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

With distance education gaining prominence, India is expected to become the hub of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) in the coming days, said Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice Ashok S. Kinagi.

Delivering the 18th Annual Convocation address of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here on Sunday, July 2, Mr. Kinagi said ODL is considered as an important instrument for human capital development. ODL programmes, he said provide students with vocational and technical skills that will enable them to become successful entrepreneurs and become self-reliant.

He pointed out that distance education has a defining impact on the current educational system from a variety of perspectives including better accessibility, technology-enhanced learning, flexible admission procedures, cost effective education, which was useful for independent studies.

Though distance education has a few drawbacks, its practical worth can never be denied, he said.

However, he said the ODL system will have to be transformed to a learner-centric approach coupled with technology-enabled online education system. With greater emphasis on an increased learner base, ODL institutions will progress towards extending ICT-based support to students, he said.

Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of Universities, presided over the annual Convocation.

Honorary degree

On the occasion, Honoris Causa degree or honorary degrees were bestowed upon founder Chairman of Dhanvantri Educational Trust N. Ramachandraiah, who is also the Chairperson of Sri Lakshmi Group of Institutions, and president of Children’s Education Society S.N. Venkata Narasimha Raju, who is also the Chairperson of Oxford Educational Institutions.

The KSOU, which had also announced a Honoris Causa degree to President Droupadi Murmu, will confer the same to her at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, where she is due to visit shortly.

Earlier, KSOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse welcomed the gathering and said the university had been accredited by NAAC with A+ grade and a CGPA of 3.31. “It is our mission to achieve National and International accreditation and higher ranking in future,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.