Odisha Investors’ Meet held in Bengaluru

September 28, 2022 23:11 IST

The Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), on Wednesday hosted the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru.

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister for Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, were among those who took part in the event. K. Ullas Kamath, chairman, FICCI Karnataka State Council, and senior officials from the Industries Department in Karnataka were also present. Over 400 delegates representing various industries from across India were present, according to a release.

Addressing the guests, Mr. Patnaik said Odisha was one of the fastest growing economies in India and had consistently grown above the national average in the last decade and a half. He invited the delegates to participate in the Make in Odisha Conclave ’22 to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30.

