October records lowest number of cases in three months

02 November 2020 06:21 IST

The number of RT-PCR tests conducted in October increased to 18.43 lakh compared to 11.05 lakh in September

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in October declined when compared to August and September even as testing increased during the same period.

According to the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the number of tests conducted in October in the State stood at 27.03 lakh, while the number of positive cases reported in the same month was 2.14 lakh. This is a decline in positive cases compared to August (2.29 lakh) and September (2.75 lakh).

Further analysis of the data shows that the number of RT-PCR tests conducted in October increased dramatically to 18.43 lakh compared to 11.05 lakh in September. The number of rapid antigen tests conducted declined from 9.13 lakh in September to 8.59 lakh in October.

C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, who is the nodal officer for labs and testing in the State’s COVID-19 task force, said that 68% of the tests in October were RT-PCR. “We have seen that the RT-PCR tests have better sensitivity. Many people, who had negative result in the rapid antigen test, tested positive in the RT-PCR test. However, the rapid antigen test has complemented the testing strategy and reduced the burden on the RT-PCR test as it gives an immediate result,” he added.

On Sunday, as many as 8,053 people were discharged and 3,652 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State. This takes the total number of positive cases to 8.27 lakh and the total number of discharges to 7.65 lakh. Twenty-four people across the State succumbed to the virus on Sunday, taking the total toll to 11,192.

Health and Family Welfare Minister and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said that the number of recoveries were more than new cases for the 18th consecutive day. On Sunday, the discharge rate in the State stood at 92.52%.