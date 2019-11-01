October rains: Karnataka tourism industry on the path to recovery

The State’s tourism industry, which was hit by heavy rains and landslips among other factors, last year, appears to have recovered during the October holiday season.

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) officials said the Dasara and Deepavali holidays recorded good footfall and occupancy in its properties in the primary tourist destinations.

Fully booked

KSTDC Managing Director Kumar Pushkar told The Hindu that the tourism development corporation’s primary properties had seen 50% jump in bookings this year. “Last year, the occupancy rate was only 38%. This year, the average of all properties put together for October is 75%. We are, in fact, booked till November 4,” he said.

Mr. Pushkar said properties in and around Mysuru, as well as those in traditionally popular destinations, saw close to 90% occupancy. Among these are Mysuru, Madikeri, Ooty, Jog Falls, and Hampi.

Last year, the KSTDC’s occupancy rates had taken a beating due to the heavy rains. Earlier this year too, on long weekends, including those around Independence Day, popular destinations such as Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru were hit by the monsoon fury.

Impact on private sector

While the KSTDC saw an improvement, private operators said continuous rains had dampened tourism prospects for them. Sanjar Imam, president, Karnataka Tourism Forum, said the October rains had a definite impact on the sector.

“Even during holidays, hotels, which are normally full during this time of the year, had rooms available. The season shifted as monsoon continued well into October, and there were rains because of depressions on both sides of Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal,” he said.

He added that people have postponed trips this year. “Owing to the extension of monsoon, many people have deferred their plans to around Christmas and New Year. Because of this, there is a surge in Christmas-New Year bookings,” he said.