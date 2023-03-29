ADVERTISEMENT

OCI/POI candidates can apply for UGCET-23

March 29, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Provisions have been made in the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) portal for OCI (Overseas Citizen of India)/PIO (People of Indian Origin) candidates to register their names and apply online for UGCET-2023.

S. Ramya, executive director, KEA, said in a press release on Wednesday that eligible candidates should apply between March 30 and April 5.

This provision has been made as per the interim orders of the High Court and subject to the further orders/ notifications of the State/Central governments, and orders of the Supreme Court, she said.

Further, CBSE/CISCE/IGCSE students, who have registered for UGCET-23 but have not completed the declaration, are allowed to modify by making necessary changes in the registration module from March 31 to April 3.

