OCI students are eligible for admission to professional courses under government and institutional quota seats: Karnataka High Court

A view of High Court of Karnataka. File

Bengaluru:

15 December 2020 11:38 IST

Declaring that students under the Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) category are to be considered as ‘citizens’ of India, the Karnataka High Court has directed the State government to admit them to undergraduate professional courses, including engineering, medical and dental even under the government and the institutional quota seats and not restrict their admission only under the NRI quota seats.

A Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda delivered the verdict while dismissing an appeal filed by the government against the April 2019 verdict of a single judge Bench, which also had allowed OCI students to seek admission to professional courses in regular quota of seats. The Division Bench allowed the petitions filed by OCI students, Pranav Bajpe and several others.

While confirming admission given to the students in 2019-20 based on court’s directions, the Division Bench directed the government to admit all eligible OCI students to the professional courses, through the Karnataka CET and the NEET admission process, from the academic year 2020-21 onwards by allowing them to participate in counselling for selection of seats in the government and the private aided or unaided colleges.

The Division Bench has quashed Section 2(1)(n) of the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission & Determination of Fee) Act, 2006, as amended in 2017 to include the ‘OCI’ cardholders within the definition of “Non-resident Indian.”

While interpreting the provisions of the Constitution, the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the notifications issued on the rights of OCI cardholders under this Citizenship Act, the Division Bench held that inclusion of the expression ‘OCI cardholder’ in the definition of NRI in the 2006 Act is contrary to notifications issued under the Citizenship Act. The laws of the State must yield to the Central law as citizenship is controlled by the laws made by the Parliament, the Division Bench held.

Noticing that the petitioner-students, who were minors at the time of filing the petitions, the Bench held that they “had the benefit of a dual citizenship” - a citizenship of the foreign country on account of their birth in that country and the citizenship of India as per Section 41A and 4(1)(b) of the Citizenship Act, gives citizenship of India with certain conditions.

This right is particularly conferred on minors in the Citizenship Act so as to safeguard and protect their interests until they attain full age, the Bench observed while holding that State’s law equating the OCI students with NRIs is contrary to their parity with the Indian citizens made in the notifications issued under the Citizenship Act.