Occupancy rates of Mysuru flights going up

The occupancy rates of both incoming and outgoing flights from Mysuru have reached a new high triggering interest among private airlines keen to operate from the city.

The average occupancy rate of both incoming and outgoing flights to Hyderabad is at 94% per cent while it was 86% in case of flights to Chennai. Occupancy rates of flights to Kochi and Goa introduced recently under UDAN 3 was also above 72%, according to R. Manjunath, director, Mysuru airport. All flights operating out of Mysuru are ATR type of planes with a capacity of 72 passengers.

Of the flights operating out of Mysuru, it is only the Bengaluru route that is relatively less patronised. It has an average occupancy rate of 58% which is also considered good. “The Bengaluru flight is mainly taken by people who want to have an onward connection to other parts of India and want to avoid the four-hour gruelling drive from Mysuru to Bengaluru airport,” said Mr. Manjunath.

The high occupancy rates are encouraging signs of the originating air passenger traffic from Mysuru and hence may trigger interest from other airline operators as well to introduce flights connecting Mysuru to other cities.

However, what is confirmed is the introduction of three more flights once the winter timetable kicks in from October 27. Mr. Manjunath said Indigo will operate a direct flight from Hyderabad to Mysuru and back while TruJet has a slot for a flight from Chennai to Mysuru. The same flight will connect the city with Belagavi giving the people of Mysuru and surrounding areas an easy and a convenient air link to the north Karnataka region.

The Indigo flight will have a morning slot and will benefit industrialists and the business community who can fly to Hyderabad in the morning and return by night. They can also fly to Hyderabad for onward connectivity to rest of India, according to Mr. Manjunath. Indigo has already opened its front office ticketing counter, space for back office, etc at the Mysuru airport in preparation for the flight from October.

As on date there are 10 flights at Mysuru airport and will rise to 16 once the three additional flights commence.