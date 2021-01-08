Obtaining food safety licence made easy

It is a step towards eradicating corruption, says designated officer

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Thursday said that those who have applied for licence from the authority will get it either through post or applicants may download the licence from the authority website.

Speaking to reporters here, authority’s designated officer in Dakshina Kannada C.H. Praveen Kumar said that the measure was a step towards eradicating corruption in granting licence. Entrepreneurs may download and get the licence printed by visiting www.foscos.fssai.gov.in.

The licence so printed does not need any signature and it could be authenticated by scanning the QR code. In the alternative, the licence could be verified on the website’s FBO Search option by providing the licence number, Dr. Kumar said.

Almost all licence pending so far have been generated and if anybody asks applicants to collect them from the office, applicants may ask them to send the licence through post. Dr. Kumar said that applicants should not approach any middlemen to obtain licence and make their applications only through the official website. Applicants may sign up on the website, create user IDs and passwords and submit their applications, he said.

There was no need to pay any additional fee to get the licence printed at cyber centres either, he clarified. If anyone seeks extra money other than printing charges, applicants may call him on Ph: 8217749481. Similarly, he may be contacted if any middleman or office staff demanded money to issue licence, Dr. Kumar added.

Training

Meanwhile, FSSAI offers training in food quality and hygiene to all food entrepreneurs, small as well as big, through its trainers as well as regulation volunteers. Those undergoing training would get a certificate too, Dr. Kumar said in a statement.

Details may be had from his office, now functioning from the IMA Building in Attavar in Mangaluru, he said.