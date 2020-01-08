Mysore Amity Ladies Circle 108, a charitable trust, has announced the launch of OBRATS – an obstacle course race for children – here.

Scheduled on January 19 at Mahajana College Ground, the event has been organised for children aged between five and 16, with a registration limit of 250 participants.

Rupal Mehta, chairperson MALC108, said, “The race will require participants to overcome 15 hurdles that will test their strength, stamina, flexibility and endurance. We want to encourage children to enjoy outdoor activities and take some time-off from their digital worlds. We truly believe physical activities are important for holistic growth.”

Funds collected will be used to build two classrooms at Khyathanahalli Government School, Kythanahalli village, H D Kote taluk. The construction will start in the current month.

Online registration can be done visiting www.obrats.in

Offline registration forms are available at SPR Restaurant, Frosting Cafe, Ideation- B.M Habitat Mall, Heavenly Divas – Dhanvantri Road, Karigar Jewellery Shop– Mall of Mysore, Suvarna Residency, Kuvempunagar, a release said.