Observers to be appointed for revamping district Congress units: DKS

D.K. Shivakumar wants to strengthen the organisation before the coming elections to various local bodies

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that observers will be appointed for identifying presidents and office-bearers of District Congress Committees (DCCs).

Incumbent presidents of DCCs and MLAs would be informed about issues related to appointment of new presidents and office-bearers to DCCs, and their suggestions would be sought while making new appointments.

The KPCC has decided to revamp DCCs to strengthen the organisation before the coming elections to various bodies, including the BBMP, and zilla and taluk panchayats.

He told reporters in Bengaluru that observers would visit all districts and consider suggestions given by MLAs and other leaders on appointment of new office-bearers to DCCs. He too would visit some districts to identify suitable candidates to head the DCCs, the KPCC chief said.

Apparently, appointments to a few Block Congress Committees have not gone down well with some leaders in some districts, and this has led to resentment among the party cadre.

Office opened

The KPCC president inaugurated an office of the Bengaluru Rural District Congress Committee at Congress Bhavan located on Race Course Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Former chief minister M. Veerappa Moily, KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy, Salim Ahmed and DCC president Munishamanna attended the programme.