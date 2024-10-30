Observers for Shiggaon bypoll appointed

Kamal Ram Meena, IAS, has been appointed as the General Observer, and D.M. Nimje, IRS, as the Expenditure Observer for the byelection to the Shiggaon Assembly constituency, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Vijaymahanthesh B. Danammanavar has said in a release.

The public can meet general observer Mr. Meena at circuit house in Shiggaon from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for any grievances, suggestions and complaints. He can be contacted on 9481270083. The Liason Officer to the general observer is District Minority Officer Ashok Gaddigoudar (9402216015).

The public can contact expenditure observer D.M. Nimje on 9482760083 for any suggestions/grievances and complaints on poll expenditure. Deputy Director of District Industry Department Ashok Pyati will be the Liason Officer for him and he can be contacted on 9448607506.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.