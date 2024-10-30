GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Observers for Shiggaon bypoll appointed

Published - October 30, 2024 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Kamal Ram Meena, IAS, has been appointed as the General Observer, and D.M. Nimje, IRS, as the Expenditure Observer for the byelection to the Shiggaon Assembly constituency, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Vijaymahanthesh B. Danammanavar has said in a release.

The public can meet general observer Mr. Meena at circuit house in Shiggaon from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for any grievances, suggestions and complaints. He can be contacted on 9481270083. The Liason Officer to the general observer is District Minority Officer Ashok Gaddigoudar (9402216015).

The public can contact expenditure observer D.M. Nimje on 9482760083 for any suggestions/grievances and complaints on poll expenditure. Deputy Director of District Industry Department Ashok Pyati will be the Liason Officer for him and he can be contacted on 9448607506.

Published - October 30, 2024 09:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.