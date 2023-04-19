Observers appointed for Madikeri, Virajpet

April 19, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Vikram Singh Malik, IAS, has been appointed as the general observer for Madikeri and Virajpet constituencies by the Election Commission of India. He arrived in Madikeri on April 18 and met Deputy Commissioner and DEO B.C. Satheesha and other election officials.

Mr. Malik will be available for the public meeting at Room Number 3, First Floor, DC Office in Madikeri between 11 am and noon. He can be contacted on 6360041101. Balasubramanyam J.R. has been appointed as the Liaison Officer for Mr. Malik and he can be contacted on 9632953019.

Police Observer appointed

Debasis Sarkar, IPS, has been appointed as the police observer for Madikeri and Virajpet constituencies. He met the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police Ramarajan K. and other elections officials. He reviewed the poll preparedness. Mr. Sarkar will be available for a public meeting at Sudarshan Guest House in Madikeri from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. He can be contacted on call and Whatsapp at 8088492880. Raghavendra G.K. is the liaison officer for Mr. Sarkar. He can be contacted on 9480804908.